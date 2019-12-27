Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fast-track courts in each Andhra Pradesh district soon to enact Disha Act

An IPS officer will be appointed exclusively to deal with cases under Disha Act, says CM.

Published: 27th December 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Days after enacting the Disha Act for speedy investigation and completion of trial of cases of sexual assault on women and children, the State government has announced various measures for its effective implementation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang and other officials on measures to be taken for effective implementation of the Act. It was decided to make budgetary allocation for setting up a fast track court in each district and forensic science laboratories. An IPS officer would be appointed exclusively to deal with the cases under the Act.

Jagan said, “It will cost Rs 2 crore for setting up a fast track court. The government is ready to allocate necessary funds for setting up fast track courts in all the 13 districts. The required funds for the purpose will be allocated within a week.”

He directed the officials to take up the appointment of 13 Public Prosecutors in the fast track courts at the earliest. It was also decided to set up more forensic science laboratories for speedy investigation of the sexual assault cases.

ALSO READ: Despite passage of Disha Act, Andhra Pradesh witnesses rise in rape and assault cases

At present, there is one forensic science laboratory at the State police headquarters in Mangalagiri. Jagan asked the officials to set up forensic labs at Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. A sum of Rs 23 crore would be allocated for the purpose.

When DGP informed that 176 posts need to be filled to set up more forensic science labs, Jagan said a notification in this regard would be issued on January 1.

Jagan had also agreed to the proposal of the DGP to have one DSP, three SIs and four support staff at each of the 18 women’s police stations in the State. It was also decided to strengthen the existing One Stop Centres. The CM had agreed to appoint a woman SI at each of the One-Stop Centres. All the 18 women’s police stations in the State will come under the purview of the IPS officer to be appointed exclusively for implementation of the Act,  the Home Minister said.

CM for Disha App

Reviewing the functioning of various call centres and apps to respond to complaints of harassment of women and girls, DGP Gautam Sawang said they have come up with Suraksha App through which 86 services will be offered. “The app will be launched soon,’’ the DGP said.

It was also decided to integrate the 100 and 112 numbers for speedy response to rescue women in danger. The Chief Minister asked the DGP to come up with Disha App and agreed to sanction the required funds for the purpose.

Comments

