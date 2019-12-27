I did not flee due to protests: Mangalagiri MLA

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has refuted allegations made by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of fleeing from his constituency due to pro-Amaravati farmers’ protest.

Earlier, the TDP leaders filed a complaint with the police claiming that he went missing. In response, the YSRC MLA said that he had to participate in the death anniversary programme of Congress leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Also, he claimed to be busy in marriage arrangements of his relative. Hence, he had to spend some time away from his constituency.

“I fought against the former TDP government for the rights of the farmers and also filed petitions in courts for the protection of their fertile lands. Opposition leader and TDP supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu has been missing from his Assembly segment for the past 40 years and the locals of Kuppam have filed a missing complaint against him. He should first answer why he has done so,” Ramakrishna Reddy added.