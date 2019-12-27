Identify land for issuing pattas to poor in a week: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete the process of identifying lands for issuing house pattas to the poor within a week.

Jagan, who held a review meeting on Thursday on distribution of house pattas by Ugadi, directed the officials to prepare the pattas with security features. For the same, the officials have shown some samples to the Chief Minister.

The officials said that a few works were remaining including district-wise identification of beneficiaries and review of identified areas, identifying land in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts.

The Chief Minister said land should be given to eligible people who have no house on their own.

The house sites should be marked and land pattas should be registered in the name of the beneficiary before handing over to them, the Chief Minister told the officials.

House sites for the poor

22,46,139: beneficiaries identified

11,77,260: beneficiaries in rural areas

10,99,160: beneficiaries in urban areas

22,461: acres of land available