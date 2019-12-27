Leaders singing different tunes puts Andhra BJP in a spot

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP, which desires to grow in Andhra Pradesh as a strong and key Opposition party, seems to be losing its track, thanks to the contradictory statements made by its leaders. After making varied statements regarding Polavaram in the past, the saffron party leaders have been once again inconsistent with regard to their stand on Amaravati.

The inconsistencies are said to be not only confusing the people of the State, especially the capital farmers, but reportedly irked the central leadership, which is taking stock of the situation.

After the YSRC government proposed three capitals — legislative, executive and judicial — at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively, BJP’s national leaders like GVL Narasimha Rao welcomed the decision and added that the proposal should be implemented after duly addressing the concerns of the farmers.

In fact, GVL strongly voted in favour of decentralised governance as it would lead to decentralised development. However, the party’s state president Kanna Lakshminarayana has been vehemently opposed the proposal and has expressed solidarity with the capital farmers by participating in the ongoing protests in Amaravati.

While it triggered confusion among capital farmers, who fear that their dissent would not be properly represented to the Centre, it has also become a talking point internally in the party. Rajya Sabha MPs like TG Venkatesh and YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary), who switched loyalties to the BJP from the TDP, too gave contradictory statements. While the former welcomed the decision and suggested that mini-secretariats be setup in Rayalaseema region and Amaravati, in a bid to avoid regional clashes, the latter asserted that Amaravati’s development was imminent as it would not be easy to change the capital.

The consistencies are galore in the BJP so much so that YSRC government has disregarded the protests being made by the State leaders.

“They themselves have different opinions. One member from here says one thing and their colleagues say another,” quipped Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana in a press meet on Thursday.

Even within the party, a few leaders have expressed concern regarding the state of affairs. However, the partymen maintain that they are going to stand together.

“Initially there were differences of opinion. But, as days passed, we noticed how the YSRC government was mishandling the issue. So, though some of us welcomed the decentralised governance concept, we also are backing the farmers so that their concerns are duly addressed,” clarified a senior leader.