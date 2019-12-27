Rare 11th-century inscription found at Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Inscriptions dating back to 11th century AD were found on a stone pillar named Poturaju in Puttalamma temple of Amrutaluru village, Tenali mandal.

Archaeologist and assistant professor from KBN College of Vijayawada, Varanasi Rahul found that the inscriptions were completely damaged due to application of turmeric paste and other items over the years by the villagers believing it to be a deity. However, he found an archaeological record about the inscription from 1920.

According to reports, the inscription was made by Gonkaya Boya, who was in charge of 480 villages in Salivahana Saka 1054 (1132 AD). He ruled the village as a vassal of Kullothunga Rajendra Choda of Velanati Choda dynasty, which ruled in 11th century AD.

The inscription gives information pertaining to charity by the Gonkaya to the deity Amruteswara of Amrutaluru. He donated 50 sheep for the upkeep of the perpetual lamp in the temple and also made another inscription on a pillar placed outside the temple.

Its wordings are yet to be identified. However, based on the lettering in the inscriptions, experts believe it belongs to 11th or 12th century AD. It mentions the charities given by Maha Mandaleswara Chinti Gunda Timma Rajaya Devara. Most of the inscriptions have been damaged and the remaining are illegible.

However, it mentions the name of the village as Amrutanuru which is evidence for the fact that Kullothunga Rajendra Chola reign extended to this area of Tenali.