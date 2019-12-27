Reverse tendering for housing saved Rs 104 crore: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) is claiming to have saved Rs 104 crore through reverse tendering for 19,296 housing units, being built for the poor, in Kadapa and Nellore districts.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the exchequer saved Rs 255.94 crore in total in three phases — including the Thursday’s exercise — of reverse tendering so far.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, APTIDCO held reverse bidding for housing units with an initial benchmark value of Rs 942.90 crore. After the reverse bidding, DEC Infrastructure Ltd quoted Rs 839.01 crore, making it the lowest bid, the statement read.

“With this, a saving of Rs 104 crore was achieved. In the past two phases, Rs 151.94 crore was saved through reverse tendering for 20,864 units of houses in various districts. With Thursday’s exercise, a total of Rs 255.94 crore of public money has been salvaged,” the minister said.

The MAUD department will go for reverse tendering for the remaining housing projects as well.