SC judge stressed need to promote Telugu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Supreme Court judge Justice NV Ramana emphasised the need of conserving the Telugu language and described it as a responsibility of every Telugu. He said if Telugu people today fail in discharging this responsibility, the future generations would never forgive them.

In a letter to The World Telugu Writers’ Association, which is organising the 4th edition of the world Telugu writers’ conference in Vijayawada from December 27, Justice Ramana, expressing his inability to attend the meet due to prior commitments, wished it to be a grand success.

In his four-page letter, he appreciated the organisers for the theme of the conference — protection of the mother tongue, its development and modernisation. Describing the connection between Vijayawada region and Telugu language and mentioning the names of those who played an important role in spreading the fame of Telugu worldwide, he said it was apt for it being the venue of the event.