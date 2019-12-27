Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, inaugurates Delta hospital in East Godavari district

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu here on Thursday said more than 20 per cent of the 130 crore population of our country still live in poverty. He visited East Godavari district to attend a private programme in Rajamahendravaram and inaugurated the Delta Hospital, located opposite ONGC.

The district BJP leaders and officials welcomed Naidu and MPs, MLAs and the Vice-Chairman of Legislative Council Reddy Subrahmanyam and met him as per protocol. He said that India’s population has already touched 130 crore. However, about 20 per cent of them live below the poverty line and are in need of medical and other essential services. “The Centre is working to provide facilities to the public. The Delta hospital will satisfy the medical needs of people residing here. The hospital has multi-speciality services akin to Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad,” he added.

He further said that the connectivity of rivers is a priority for the country. The culture was developed at the river basins because water plays a key role in the wellness of a human being. Naidu suggested that Rayalaseema should procure water from other parts of State for development of the area.