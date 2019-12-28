35-year-old Andhra man held for raping minor

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 35-year-old man was arrested for reportedly raping a 9-year-old girl at Kanaparthi in Podalakur mandal on Thursday evening. The accused was identified as Budamala Kumar of Nelaturu in Gudur rural mandal. According to Podalakur CI G Gangadhar, the girl has been staying with her grandmother. She is studying Class IV in a government school at SC Colony in Kanuparthi.

Kumar lured the girl with chocolates and reportedly raped her, when the girl’s grandmother went to buy groceries on Thursday evening. On seeing the girl crying, her grandmother enquired the details from her. Shocked by the incident, she immediately informed the matter to the girl’s parents, who work as domestic help in an apartment in Nellore. Upon knowing the incident, the locals caught the accused when he was about to escape and handed him over to the police.