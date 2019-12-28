Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati row: Andhra Cabinet to seek legal opinion to order CBI probe against Chandrababu Naidu?

The BCG is likely to submit its report on the development of the State in January. 

Published: 28th December 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP Cabinet, which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, dropped a bombshell on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his colleagues by deciding to seek legal opinion on whether to order a CBI inquiry into the alleged insider trading in Amaravati or hand over the probe to the CID or the Lokayukta. 

Contrary to expectations that it will take a call on the GN Rao Committee recommendations on decentralisation of capital functions, the Cabinet discussed the panel report but as the CM indicated in the recent Assembly session, decided to wait for the report of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani said that the government will constitute a high-powered committee to study the reports of GN Rao Committee and the BCG, and make appropriate recommendations.

Sources said the high-powered panel may be given 10 to 15 days to complete its task, after which the government may convene a special session of the Assembly in January third week to debate decentralisation of capital functions, including making Visakhapatnam the executive capital, Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool the judicial capital.

The allegations of insider trading too are likely to be debated in the special session.

There was an air of anticipation ahead of the Cabinet meeting in the morning and protests by TDP cadre and farmers in the Amaravati region intensified expecting as they were an announcement on the creation of three Capitals. 

However, as the two-hour-long Cabinet meeting came to an end, it became clear that no decision had been taken on the capital issue and the focus shifted to alleged insider trading in Amaravati. 

The Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, which reviewed the alleged irregularities in Amaravati submitted its report to the Chief Minister just before the meeting commenced.

The finance minister had already presented the summary of the report in the recent Assembly session, and there were hardly any surprises in the final report.

As per the report, TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and a host of TDP leaders allegedly resorted to insider trading and acquired lands either directly or indirectly in the capital region in six months before the announcement of Amaravati as the capital. They were accused of using privileged information for personal gain.

“The Cabinet has decided to seek legal opinion to decide whether to order a CBI probe, CID inquiry or hand it over to the Lokayukta,” the Information and Public Relations Minister told the media. 

Official sources, however, told Express that the government may recommend a CBI probe or ask Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy to look into the alleged scandal.

If the allegations are true -- as the sub-committee report says they are -- it could land TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in trouble.  

“It was found that a company in which the then chief minister had stakes also purchased land in July (before the announcement of the capital in December 2014),’’ Perni Nani said. 

Among those named are several ministers in the erstwhile TDP government, and TDP leaders.

“We have identified TDP leaders, and their car drivers who purchased lands in the Amaravati region within six months prior to the announcement of the capital in 2014,” Nani said.

