Andhra Pradesh district revenue sports meet begins

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The ninth district level revenue employees’ sports meet was inaugurated by District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy at the District Sports Authority (DSA) ground here in the city on Friday. Before the games started, the Collector flagged off a march past and unveiled the brochure of the sports meet.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said all employees should take part in the event, as it will be beneficial for their health.“Sports meets strengthen team spirit and also offers some relaxation to employees. The meet will conclude on December 29 and Revenue Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose will preside over as chief guest on that day,” he added.

Around 1,000 employees from the seven revenue divisions will attend the sporting event. Games such as table tennis, throw ball, badminton, carom and chess will be for both male and female players, with a few exceptions such as cricket, basketball, football and tug of war exclusively for males.