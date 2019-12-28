BJP organises rally in Guntur in support of CAA

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The BJP organised a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guntur on Friday. BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana along with other party leaders, cadres participated in the rally which started at Market Centre and continued till Ambedkar Centre. Slogans were raised in support of the act. Speaking on the occasion, Kanna said the BJP-led central government is resolving decades of issues pertaining to citizenship but the opposition parties are levelling false allegations against them.

“Congress is trying to defame us by making tall claims that they follow the principles of Gandhi. Also, the communist parties demanded the introduction of a bill on citizenship earlier but now they are opposing it. People of six religions who face discrimination in Muslim countries will get citizenship,” he added.