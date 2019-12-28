GMC commissioner inspects civic works

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha inspected developmental works at Pattabhipuram, Shyamala Nagar and other places in the city on Friday. She inspected drainage works at Shyamala Nagar, directed the engineering department officials to complete the works as per schedule and inspect them regularly to ensure proper maintenance.

She also directed the officials to take proper measures for free flow of sewage water while constructing new drains. She observed the electric poles beside drains and gave orders to shift them as soon as possible after consulting Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) officials.

She ordered the ward secretaries to create awareness among people about segregation of dry and wet waste before handing it over to sanitary workers. “The secretaries should create awareness among public regarding how to make compost in their houses from waste. They should also conduct campaigns against single-use plastic. I appeal to the citizens to use jute bags.” she said.GMC executive engineer (EE) D Srinivasa Rao and others participated.