Government wasting time with committees, say farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The farmers of capital villages, who have been on a warpath for the tenth day against the three-capital proposal floated by the State government, have slammed the ruling party for constituting another committee on the matter instead of dropping the plan of relocation. Surmising that the committee would anyway not consult with them on the issue, the farmers clarified that they would continue holding protests until the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime junked the proposal to ‘decentralise’ capital development.

After the YSRC partymen stressed that a decision on the GN Rao Committee report would be taken in the cabinet meeting on Friday, the irate farmers anxiously waited for a favourable decision. “The government is just wasting time and deceiving everybody in the name of committees.

The so-called expert committee, of which GN Rao is the convenor, did not even hold any meeting with us, and directly submitted its report. Now, the government announced another high power committee, which, we are sure, will just follow the footsteps of the earlier committee,” the farmers said after the cabinet meeting.