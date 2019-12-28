NRC, CAA will not affect anyone’s citizenship: Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Suresh Prabhu has accused the Opposition parties of misleading people by creating confusion among them regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC), and added, “Nobody would lose their citizenship because of the Centre’s decisions.”

He also appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to not be misled by the false campaigns against the CAA and the NRC. The BJP MP also clarified that the latest legislation would instead confer citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Christian and others who migrated from Muslim-dominant countries on account of persecution faced due to their religion.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised by the BJP on CAA and NRC in Vijayawada on Friday, Suresh Prabhu explained that there was a difference between infiltrators/illegal migrants and refugees. He recalled after Pakistan and Bangladesh split from India, the duo became Islamic republic while the latter remained secular republic. So, the atrocities against other religions there won’t end as their aim is to ensure that there are no minorities in their countries, he alleged.

“So, those who want to return to India seeking refuge after facing persecution in those countries will be given citizenship. It doesn’t strip of anybody’s citizenship,” he explained. He further slammed Opposition parties like Congress accusing them of instigating people for political interests. Prior to the meeting, Suresh Prabhu called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.