Secretariats in Guntur to be ready by January 1

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration has identified 870 out of 1,031 panchayats to start work at grama/ward sachivalayas (village secretariats) on January 1 as per the directions of the State government. The government is aiming to provide 530 services pertaining to 27 departments through these secretariats. Hence, arrangements are being made for smooth conduct of services.

The sachivalayas will provide 83 services pertaining to revenue department, 133 of Andhra Pradesh State Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL), 39 of municipalities, 60 of transport department and 30 of panchayatraj and other departments. Currently, the MeeSeva centres provide 360 services to people of the State.

Keeping in mind the needs of the public, the government set up around 600 MeeSeva service centres in Guntur district. However, they may be shut down once the sachivalayas become operational in towns and villages. The officials concerned have already given training to 5,000 secretaries of different cadres including data processing secretaries, digital assistants, welfare assistants and others.

The training session was held from December 8 to 11. Meanwhile, Guntur Municipal Corporation chief C Anuradha inspected ward sachivalayas and directed the officials to complete the constructionworks as soon as possible.