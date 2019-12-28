TDP Chief Naidu rubbishes GN Rao panel, calls three Capitals ‘mad idea’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu dared the State Government to probe the ‘insider trading’ charges with a sitting or retired judge of High Court and to punish all those involved in irregularities. He also sought to know whether the government would write to the CBI with regard to land dealings in Visakhapatnam in the last seven months.

Seeking to know why the government was creating confusion on the Capital, he questioned why people of AP shouldn’t have a dream capital, which ensure income to all the 13 districts and generate employment to youth. “Why this confusion? Will you change the fate of people as per your wish,” he asked.

Maintaining that the previous TDP government made a scientific study and decided Amaravati as it is located in the middle of the State, he recalled that they also gave a road map for development of all regions of the State at that time itself.

“Are there three Capitals anywhere? Is it not a mad idea? Who are you (Jagan) to change the Capital. No Chief Minister in the history of independent India has dared to do so. Is this not the peak of madness to relocate capital from a place where `10,000 crore were already spent on infrastructure,’’ he questioned. Naidu also rubbished the GN Rao Committee which supported the 3-Capitals proposal. “Who is that GN Rao? Is he expert? He was a Group I officer in my government. Can’t I judge his capabilities,” he remarked.