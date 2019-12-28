Two workers die of gas leak in Andhra's Parawada Pharma City

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two workers died after inhaling poisonous gas in a private unit in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada in the early hours of Friday. Incidentally, this is the second incident of gas leak in the Pharma City in the last two days. Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories KBS Prasad said the gas leak occurred in Smilax Laboratories around 1.30 am. As per preliminary inquiry, there was a power cut around 11.45 pm on Thursday in the unit leading to switching off of the air-conditioning system.

Around 1.30 am, Ajay Kumar, a chemist, and D Satyanadh, a helper, entered the room that was filled with methylene dichloride due to suspected gas leak and fell unconscious. After sometime, another worker entered the room and he too fell unconscious. On seeing them lying in an unconscious state in the room, other workers shifted them to hospital where doctors declared Ajay and Satyanadh brought dead. The third worker is undergoing treatment at the hospital, Parawada CI Raghuveer Vishnu told TNIE.

Since the AC stopped working, the room was filled with MDC fumes and the oxygen level declined leading to the death of the duo, he said.In a similar incident of suspected gas leak in Vijaya Sri Organics, a worker identified as Ch Sridhar died while two others suffered illness after inhaling toxic gases that got released while mixing chemicals in the plant on Thursday.