Visakha Utsav today, Andhra CM Jagan to lay stone for Rs 905 crore works 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements are have been made for the two-day Visakha Utsav, which wil be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on RK Beach and YSR Central Park here on Saturday. The utsav will start with a carnival at 3 pm. The main utsav venue will be on RK Beach and jatara vedika will be set up near Children’s Park on Beach Road. There will be an exclusive venue for local artistes at YSR Central Park where a flower show will also be organised.

Jagan, who will arrive in Vizag at 3 pm, will visit YSR Central Park to inaugurate the flower show and later visit RK Beach and address a public meeting from the venue after inaugurating the utsav in the evening. In the carnival, more than 10,000 students, 500 folk artistes and tableaux of different government departments will take part. Jagan will lay foundation stones for launching as many as 23 works worth Rs 1,284 crore, including Rs 905 crore worth works of GVMC and Rs 379 crore worth works of VMRDA on Saturday.

Rousing reception

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, the Chief Minister will be given a rousing reception on his arrival at the Vizag airport and en route to Kailasagiri, the Chief Minister will be greeted by party workers at important junctions.

The Chief Minister will foundation stone for Kailasagiri development project and some other works and proceed to YSR Central Park where he will visit the flower show and witness musical fountain. He will also launch works to be taken up by VMRDA and GVMC. He said among the major works were Natural History Park and Museum Institute (NHPMI) and planetarium. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the works of integrated museum.