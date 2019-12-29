4 held, 61 bikes worth Rs 25 lakh recovered in Amalapuram

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Four people were arrested and 61 motorcycles worth Rs 25 lakh were recovered from them in Amalapuram. Speaking to the media, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Nayeem Asmi said that the four accused have been identified as Yallamilli Munna Bai (23), Pecheti Dharmendra (25), Gandumenu Vinay (20) and Korukonda Devid (21) belong to Razole mandal of East Godavari district. They stole bikes in East, West Godavari and Krishna districts.

Based on a tip-off, Amalapuram rural Inspector R Beema Raju and Ambajipeta Sub-Inspector (SI) KV Nagarjuna raided the market where the accused were supposed to sell the bikes and nabbed them.

Munna Bai and Pecheti Dharmendra are history sheeters in Visakhapatnam. They were imprisoned earlier and released on bail. A case has been filed and investigation is underway.