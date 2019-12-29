Andhra Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney inspects PHC, Ayurveda Hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney inspected primary health centres and Ayurveda Hospital at Tadepalli and Nutakki on Saturday. At the health centre, she inquired about services of the doctors to out-patients and in-patients, and conditions of the operation theatre, medicine distribution counters, sterilisation hall and toilets.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to health services and education under the Nadu-Nedu programme, Sawhney said the government had allocated huge funds for bettering healthcare in the State.

She assured that vacant doctor and other employee posts would be filled. The Chief Secretary said the government would soon implement recommendations of the expert committee on health and asked the doctors to improve the number of patients by offering best services DHMO secretary Aruna Kumari, Guntur collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, DMHO Guntur Dr J Yasmin, District Leprosy Officer Dr Subba Rao, Tadepalli health primary centre assistant civil surgeon Dr KV Kiran and others accompanied her during the inspections.