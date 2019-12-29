Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan’s three-hour visit takes Vizag by storm

Thousands line up along 22-km road from airport to RK Beach; people rush towards CM’s convoy, throwing flowers

Published: 29th December 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Audio-video presentation during inaugural of Visakha Utsav at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Audio-video presentation during inaugural of Visakha Utsav at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took Vizag by storm during his three-hour visit here on Saturday. Thousands of people lined up along the 22-km road from the airport to RK Beach and their excitement knew no bounds as Jagan’s convoy passed by them.Enthusiastic crowds were unstoppable at some places as they rushed towards the Chief Minister’s convoy, throwing flowers at Jagan’s car. Barring breach of security at a couple of places, the police could manage to keep the surging crowd at bay and ensured smooth passage of the convoy without interruption. The national highway 16 was literally drowned by a number of banners and flexies put up by YSRC leaders to welcome their leader. The party leaders mobilised a large number of people to make it as a show of strength. 

Performances as part of the festival
|  G satyanarayana  

It has been a never seen reception hosted to a leader by people of Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister’s three-capital proposal was reason enough for the excitement generated genrated main reason for the enthusiasm generated among people. strength. The Chief Minister was given an equally boisterous welcome at RK Beach venue when he came for the inaugural of Visakha Utsav. A large number of people jumped upon one another to glimpse of the smiling Chief Minister. Jagan left the venue immediately after the laser show without addressing the gathering.

Most of the people anticipated that the Chief Minister will make an announcement about executive capital proposal. The very presence of Jagan added colour to the utsav and his charisma drew most of the people to the beach. “It’s wonderful and truly a people’s festival. The beach has provided a perfect backdrop to the utsav,” Ravi, who came with his family to the utsav, said. He said he was also a big fan of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, he said, was doing many good things for people.

Sanjay, a student, who accompanied his parents said, he relished a variety of food items at the food zone. He said he equally enjoyed riding the giant wheel and other paraphernalia in amusement zone. He said he was waiting for DSP (Devisri Prasad) music show. At the outset Tollywood singer Anudeep enthralled the audience belting trademark songs. Later, Devisri Prasad regaled the crowd and when actor Rajendra Prasad joined him and danced much to the delight of the crowd. Inspired, some among the audience began dancing to the fast beat songs. Traffic junctions, medians and lampposts along the roads leading to the main venue were illuminated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy RK Beach Visakha Utsav
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp