CM Jagan’s three-hour visit takes Vizag by storm

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took Vizag by storm during his three-hour visit here on Saturday. Thousands of people lined up along the 22-km road from the airport to RK Beach and their excitement knew no bounds as Jagan’s convoy passed by them.Enthusiastic crowds were unstoppable at some places as they rushed towards the Chief Minister’s convoy, throwing flowers at Jagan’s car. Barring breach of security at a couple of places, the police could manage to keep the surging crowd at bay and ensured smooth passage of the convoy without interruption. The national highway 16 was literally drowned by a number of banners and flexies put up by YSRC leaders to welcome their leader. The party leaders mobilised a large number of people to make it as a show of strength.

It has been a never seen reception hosted to a leader by people of Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister’s three-capital proposal was reason enough for the excitement generated genrated main reason for the enthusiasm generated among people. strength. The Chief Minister was given an equally boisterous welcome at RK Beach venue when he came for the inaugural of Visakha Utsav. A large number of people jumped upon one another to glimpse of the smiling Chief Minister. Jagan left the venue immediately after the laser show without addressing the gathering.

Most of the people anticipated that the Chief Minister will make an announcement about executive capital proposal. The very presence of Jagan added colour to the utsav and his charisma drew most of the people to the beach. “It’s wonderful and truly a people’s festival. The beach has provided a perfect backdrop to the utsav,” Ravi, who came with his family to the utsav, said. He said he was also a big fan of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, he said, was doing many good things for people.

Sanjay, a student, who accompanied his parents said, he relished a variety of food items at the food zone. He said he equally enjoyed riding the giant wheel and other paraphernalia in amusement zone. He said he was waiting for DSP (Devisri Prasad) music show. At the outset Tollywood singer Anudeep enthralled the audience belting trademark songs. Later, Devisri Prasad regaled the crowd and when actor Rajendra Prasad joined him and danced much to the delight of the crowd. Inspired, some among the audience began dancing to the fast beat songs. Traffic junctions, medians and lampposts along the roads leading to the main venue were illuminated.