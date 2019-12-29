Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fake currency rampant in Andhra-Odisha Border villages

Some financiers are also reportedly involved in the fake currency racket. Instead of making high value currency notes such as Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, the gangs make Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 50 fake currency

Published: 29th December 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency notes were identified in the market thrice from June this year at Palasa.

Fake currency notes were identified in the market thrice from June this year at Palasa. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Circulation of fake currency has reportedly increased in the district in the past few days. A few days after the fake currency notes were identified at a wine shop at Bhamini village, similar incidents were reported in Kotturu and Palasa mandals in the past one week. Gangs from nearby Odisha towns target the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) villages, including tribal areas in the district in circulating fake currency. 

Some financiers are also reportedly involved in the fake currency racket. Instead of making high value currency notes such as Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, the gangs make Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 50 fake currency notes.  Fake currency notes were identified in the market thrice from June this year at Palasa. Three days ago, a textile shopkeeper at Palasa identified fake notes in his cash box after the business hours.   

It was learnt from a highly-placed source in the police department that a fake currency gang was detained in the purview of Kotturu police station and interrogation was underway. Palakonda DSP P Raraju Prasad said that a strict watch is kept on illegal activities in the border areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake currency Andhra Odisha Border
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp