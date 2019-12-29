Fake currency rampant in Andhra-Odisha Border villages

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Circulation of fake currency has reportedly increased in the district in the past few days. A few days after the fake currency notes were identified at a wine shop at Bhamini village, similar incidents were reported in Kotturu and Palasa mandals in the past one week. Gangs from nearby Odisha towns target the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) villages, including tribal areas in the district in circulating fake currency.

Some financiers are also reportedly involved in the fake currency racket. Instead of making high value currency notes such as Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, the gangs make Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 50 fake currency notes. Fake currency notes were identified in the market thrice from June this year at Palasa. Three days ago, a textile shopkeeper at Palasa identified fake notes in his cash box after the business hours.

It was learnt from a highly-placed source in the police department that a fake currency gang was detained in the purview of Kotturu police station and interrogation was underway. Palakonda DSP P Raraju Prasad said that a strict watch is kept on illegal activities in the border areas.