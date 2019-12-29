Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC seizes shops of those dumping waste in drains

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is seizing tea, food stalls and other shops if their owners are found throwing waste in drains on more than one instance.

Published: 29th December 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Drainage channel without side walls near Ratha Road in Old Town.

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is seizing tea, food stalls and other shops if their owners are found throwing waste in drains on more than one instance.Under the aegis of Municipal Act, GMC is imposing hefty penalties ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 against those flouting rules for the first time. If they are caught doing so on more than one instance, the municipal corporation will seize the shops and force its owners to give an undertaking on a Rs 10 stamp paper with signatures of four mediators if they desire to reopen the shops.

Medical Health Officer (MHO) Dr Sridevi said that shop owners should cooperate with GMC in order to ensure a pollution-free environment in the city. She ordered the GMC officials to take stringent action against owners of shops  who throw waste in drains. Municipal commissioner C Anuradha said, GMC 
seized tea stalls at Arundelpet due to throwing of waste into drains. 

TAGS
GMC MHO Medical Health Officer GMC seizes shops
