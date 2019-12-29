Jagan Mohan Reddy govt forms high-power committee to study reports on decentralised development

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a High Power Committee to study the two reports -- the GN Rao Committee which already submitted its recommendations to the government on decentralised development in the State and the Boston Consultancy Group report likely to be submitted on January 3, 2020 -- and give its report on making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the State and other issues related to decentralised development. The High Power Committee will have to give its recommendations within three weeks.

The State government released GO constituting the High Power Committee which will be headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and nine of his cabinet colleagues as the members. The Committee also comprises of six senior officials including Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang as members.

According to officials, the High Power Committee will study the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee and also the BCG and submit its report. The report will be placed before the State Cabinet for approval. Once the High Power Committee report is approved by the Cabinet, the government will convene a special session of Assembly to discuss the report and take a forward step in shifting of executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

Though it was widely anticipated that the decision on making Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital, Kurnool as Judicial Capital while keeping Amaravati as the Legislative Capital would be taken on the Cabinet meeting that was held on December 27, the decision was deferred and the government decided to constitute the High Power Committee to study the two reports to go ahead with its plans.

Issuing the GO on Sunday, the government said the HPC will examine the recommendations of the Expert Committee on the 'concept of decentralised development' and work out a strategy on the way forward keeping in view the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

"The High Power Committee will also take into account the recommendations of Boston Consultancy Group while finalising the strategy and way forward,'' the GO read and said the committee shall give its recommendations within three weeks.

The High Power Committee can also seek the advice of the Advocate General in preparing its report.

Botcha Satyanarayana said the committee will not just give its report on the Executive Capital location at Visakhapatnam but also on all other aspects related to decentralised development. He also allayed the fears of the farmers of Amaravati capital area and said their interests will be protected.

It may be recalled that the farmers of Amaravati capital area, who gave away their lands for capital, have been protesting for the past 12 days against the proposal to shift Secretariat to Visakhapatnam.

Members of High Power Committee

Ministers:

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Deputy CM and Minister for Revenue Pilli Subash Chandrabose

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh

Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kanna Babu

Marketing minister Mopidevi Venkararamana

Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani)

Transport and I&PR minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani)

Officials: