Morning walker dies after lorry hits her, cops suspect low visibility due to fog

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two women were hit by a lorry when they were on their morning walk in Peddapuram Mandal of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

While one of them died on the spot, her friend suffered severe injuries. The incident took place reportedly due to low visibility arising out of early morning foggy conditions on the Vadlamuru-Gorintla road near Peddapuram Mandal around 5 am.

The police have identified the victims as P Sai Sushmitha (22) and her friend Devella Chandini of Vadlamuru village who were on their morning walk. Susumitha died on the spot while Chandini suffered severe injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

Police attributed the accident to low visibility due to the foggy conditions. With winter at its peak, several parts of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing early morning fog and chilly weather conditions.