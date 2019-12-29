Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet MLA’s twin programmes to air public grievances

YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy has started two programmes, ‘Good Morning Narasaraopet’ and ‘Dial Your MLA’ held every Tuesday in the municipal office of Narasaraopet. 

Published: 29th December 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy inspecting 38 Ward in Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Saturday.

YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy inspecting 38 Ward in Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

He started these programmes so that people can directly communicate with him over a telephone call for the redressal of their grievances. The MLA in turn, would direct the officials concerned to resolve these problems at the earliest.

As per reports, Srinivasa Reddy receives 25 calls on an average during a session of Dial Your MLA and the officials concerned have to resolve the grievances received before the next programme.
On Saturday, he inspected 12 out of the 34 wards of the town along with the officials of municipal and other departments. During inspection, he directed them to resolve problems of the public without any delay.

While interacting the people he received many representations for housing sites, Aadhaar cards, Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) sanctions, pensions and inclusion of names on the rolls for social welfare programmes under Navaratnalu launched by the State government. The citizens of Narasaraopet complained to him about insufficient drinking water supply, damaged roads and mosquito menace due to stagnation of water in vacant sites.

Municipal commissioner Siva Reddy said the MLA inspected 12 wards and will visit the rest soon. 
“People are asking for drinking water supply in addition to cleaning of drains and new roads,” he added.
Srinivasa Reddy directed the municipal officials to take up repair works of damaged culverts. He assured that he would provide houses to the poor post completion of scrutiny by the concerned officials, adding, people will welfare schemes based on their eligibility. 

Comments

