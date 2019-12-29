Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ready for CBI probe into TD charges: YSRC national secretary Vijayasai

Says announcement on capital soon; terms agitations in Amaravati ‘funded’; reiterates equitable growth of all regions

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC national secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy has said there will be an announcement on capital soon. Speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating the flower show organised as a part of two-day Visakha Utsav at YSR Central Park here on Saturday, Vijayasai said there will be festival atmosphere in the city not only during Visakha Utsav but also every day. He said he was ready for any probe by the CBI on the charges levelled by TDP leaders about insider trading in Visakhapatnam.

He described the agitations in Amaravati as “funded” and maintained that Visakhapatnam has been proposed as executive capital to ensure equitable development of all regions in the State. “TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to create legal hurdles for the capital proposal in Visakhapatnam. The TDP leaders have stashed away ill-gotten money they got through land deals in Amaravati in foreign banks,” he alleged and added that Naidu wants only his family to prosper.

Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy goes around a flower show organised as part of Visakha Utsav in Visakhapatnam on Saturday | G Satyanarayana

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the government has enough proof to establish insider trading in Amaravati and action will be taken against all those involved in the insider trading.  The minister alleged that only the leaders who had vested interests in Amaravati were leading agitations. 

“People rejected Chandrababu Naidu as he did nothing for the development of the State. Naidu is now trying to mislead farmers in Amaravati. The TDP president gave different directives to his party leaders of three regions,” he said and added that people won’t believe Naidu anymore. VMRDA chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and YSRC leaders were present.

TDP leaders question credibility of BCG
Seeking to know the credibility  of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and P  Anuradha said that the BCG is an advising agency of companies and it has no experience in studying the matters related to shifting and changing of capital cities. The TDP leader said that Portuguese police conducted raids on BCG and is also under the FBI scanner in connection with $100 million pounds scam, he said and sought to know how can the government hand over the future of 5 crore people to such an agency. “BCG director Bhattacharya is a good friend of Vijayasai’s son-in-law Rohit Reddy, owner of Aurobindo Pharma Company, which owns thousands of acres between Vizag and Vizianagaram,” he alleged. 

