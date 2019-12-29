SP suspends Guntur constable for corruption

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A police constable was suspended for dereliction of duty and corruption charges in Guntur on Saturday. Guntur urban Superintendent of Police SP PHD Ramakrishna received the complaints against constable Sk Khasim who was working in Kothapet police station.Several citizens miffed with the constable’s corrupt activities, filed complaints with the SP’s office. Based on them, the police conducted an inquiry and charges of corruption levelled against Khasim were proved to be true.

Consequently, the SP issued suspension orders based on the preliminary inquiry against the accused and said that further action would be taken post completion of thorough inquiry against him. The SP warned that he will take stern action against police who indulge in bad practices. He requested the officials to discharge their duties with dedication in order to improve the image of the department in society. He ordered the police to curb cock fights, illegal trading of banned tobacco products, cricket betting, prostitution and gambling.