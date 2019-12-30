2020 dedicated to women safety, special Disha teams formed: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the Police Department was committed to ensuring safety and security to the vulnerable sections of the society, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said 2020 was the year dedicated for women safety. The DGP added all the police stations in the State were declared ‘women-friendly’ and training on gender sensitivity would be given to the police personnel.

When asked about goals and action plan for the coming year, Sawang said, “The police department has dedicated 2020 as the year for women safety. The ambience of police stations will be changed so that women can reach out to police and lodge their grievances.”

After the Disha case in Hyderabad, the State government introduced a new Act—Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019, famously called Disha Act, which awards death sentence for rape offences, and expedited trials of such cases within 21 days. During the interaction with the media on Sunday, Sawang said the department has launched Disha mobile application and formed special teams, called Disha, for district-level investigation in cases pertaining to crimes against women.

He added efforts were underway to integrate both Dial 100 and 112 emergency helplines and operate them from the DGP office.“The Dial 112 emergency response support system was specially formed for rescuing women and children. So far, 104 FIRs were registered based on the calls received by the helpline,” he said.

Sawang said the police were incorporating Grama Samrakshana Karyadarshi and Ward Samrakshana Karyadarshi into policing activities to reach out women in rural parts. “Also, we offer women in distress home drop services in ‘Disha’ vehicles. Ongole SP Siddartha Kaushal proposed the initiative and implementing the same in his district. As many as 632 history sheets were opened across the State against POCSO offenders,” the DGP said. The Student Police Cadet (SPC) initiative was getting good response and more than one lakh students were given training in crime prevention and community policing, and sensitised on women’s issues under it.