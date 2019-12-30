Home States Andhra Pradesh

Botcha says Rs 10,000 crore enough to make Vizag executive capital

The HPC report, which will be submitted to the government in three weeks, will be discussed by the Cabinet.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said Visakhapatnam has all avenues to outshine Hyderabad and an investment of about Rs 10,000 crore is enough to make the city the State’s executive capital.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Botcha said it was not correct on part of the Opposition parties to criticise the government even before a decision on three capitals was made. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should come out stating if he was in favour or against the capital shifting to Visakhapatnam.

“Amaravati is a high-investment project as it requires Rs 1.09 lakh crore for capital development, but the previous TDP government had spent only Rs 5,000 crore. This amount included Rs 1,500 crore given by the Centre,” he said. Besides, Chandrababu  Naidu borrowed Rs 1.9 lakh crore as loans during his five-year rule.
In view of poor financial health of the State, is it necessary to invest such a huge amount on Amaravati, Botcha wondered.  “If we go ahead with Amaravati, the government will find it difficult to source funds for the welfare programmes and other schemes. Development in other areas will take a beating.”

The minister alleged the Opposition parties were least bothered about development of backward areas in north Andhra and Rayalaseema. The literacy rate in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anantapur districts is lower than national average, he said and added that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was focusing on development in education, health and industrial sectors in these areas.

“The GN Rao expert committee report has been discussed in the Cabinet. Boston Consulting Group will submit its report on January 3. As per the Cabinet decision, a 16-member High-Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is set up to study these two reports,” he observed.

“The objective of the HPC is to consider geographical conditions and existing resources for development of all 13 districts. Its recommendations would be based on the kind of development works that would be taken up, considering the economic condition, resources and necessities of the State. Drought-affected Rayalaseema and backward regions of Coastal Andhra would also be developed. The government will carry out a comprehensive analysis for development of all the districts,” Botcha said.

The HPC report, which will be submitted to the government in three weeks, will be discussed by the Cabinet. “The Chief Minister wants the decision to be acceptable by everyone. He also wants the capital meets future needs of the State,” the minister added.

‘Centre will be informed’
Botcha Satyanarayana said the Centre will be informed once the government takes a decision on capital. “Even though it is not necessary to send the committee’s report to the Union government, the Centre will be informed about the development,” he said.  Replying to a query, Botcha said he would prefer Visakhapatnam as the capital as it has all the resources just like Mumbai. “Vizag is one of the fastest growing cities in Asia. Besides, it will help fasten development in the backward north Andhra.” The minister remarked that there was no need for 33,000 acres for Secretariat, Assembly and High Court. He said Jagan  had requested the Centre to give special status to the State during his visits to Delhi.

Comments(1)

  • giri
    What Minister B Satyanarayana is telling is truth
    3 hours ago reply
