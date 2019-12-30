Expert panel visits Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert panel, comprising members from Central Water Commission and other agencies, which is on a three-day visit to the State, held a detailed inspection of Polavaram project site on Sunday. The members are scheduled to hold a review meeting with the State Water Resources department officials on Monday in Vijayawada to take stock of the government’s plans for speedy execution of the project.

Following their tour, the committee, led by chairman SK Haldar, convenor RK Pachauri and others, is likely to submit a report on the status of the project, which has seen a lot of changes ever since the YSRC government came to power, to the Union Water Resources Minister.

As a part of the inspection, the members visited the works underway pertaining to the spillway and the cofferdams in upper and lower streams of River Godavari. This is said to be the first visit of the expert panel after the floodwaters recede and after the change of contractor through reverse tendering. They also reviewed certain aspects related to the pending designs and their tentative schedule for approval.

The water resources department officials said that the committee will inspect the right main canal (RMC) on their way to Vijayawada. Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar is also likely to participate in Monday’s meeting.