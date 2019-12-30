False cases filed against capital farmers: Ex-MLA

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad, staged a protest in front of Tenali Two-Town police station in Guntur on Monday, demanding release of farmers, who were arrested during Amaravati protests. The TDP was backed by the BJP, the Jana Sena and the Left.

The police had arrested seven farmers in connection with the attack on mediapersons, including a woman journalist, at Uddandarayunipalem on Friday, and shifted them to the Tenali police station. Many others were also arrested for staging protests in the Amaravati capital region last week. The leaders alleged the police arrested seven farmers of Nekkallu, Lingayapalem, Velagapudi and Venkatapalem in Thullur mandal.

One Naga Babu of Lingayapalem alleged the police forcibly took his brother with them from his house in the early hours of Sunday. He said his brother, Naresh, was arrested even though he was not involved in the attack. One Subba Rao of Venkatapalem said police searched his house and detained his son Siva Babu. He added he pleaded with the police that his son was not even present at the spot when the attack took place and that Siva Babu had received a visa to pursue higher studies in Canada.

Alleging that the Chief Minister was acting against the farmers, who gave lands for the capital, Rajendra Prasad said the police were working at the behest of the ruling party and filed false cases against the farmers.

BJP’s Patibandla Ramakrishna and Adapa Sampathrayudu, CPM’s Mulaka Sivasambi Reddy, CPI’s Cherukupalli Singa Rao and Jana Sena’s Thotakura Venkataramana Rao were also present.