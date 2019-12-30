Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ganja seizure in East Godavari district up four times compared to last year

Though the scale of operations has increased in recent times, the ganja business has been going on in the district for a long time.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Cultivation and illegal transportation of ganja has increased by roughly four times in the past one year in East Godavari district.

As per statistics released by the office of district Superintendent of Police (SP) Nayeem Asmi during its annual review meeting at the district police office (DPO) here on Sunday, around 15,438 kg ganja was seized in 2019 as compared to 4,615 kg in 2018. Also, 211 people were held this year on charges of transporting the banned herb.

Though the scale of operations has increased in recent times, the ganja business has been going on in the district for a long time. The first such incident can be traced to ten years ago. when the involvement of an additional SP in ganja transportation came to light.

The issue, was soon put on the back burner. The issue of illegal trade once again hogged attention, when four constables were transferred from Chinturu police station. Head constable Laxminarayana Reddy was transferred to Uppalaguptam police station and the rest Jagadish, Prasad and Srinivas were transferred to other places.

The district’s Agency area is a hotspot for cultivating ganja and also it transportation as huge quantities of it are smuggled here from Chattisgarh and Odisha via River Sileru. During a recent raid, a huge load of the herb was seized by Kirlampuri police and later on, police involvement in the trade was found.The Chinturu, Yetapaka, Kirlampudi, Kathipudi, Yeleswaram and Peddapuram police have time and again, seized substantial quantities of ganja during their raids but to no avail.Rickshaw pullers, addicts and even students are found consuming the banned herb.

