HPC to work on panel, BCG reports

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday constituted a High-Powered Committee to study two reports — the GN Rao panel, which has submitted its recommendations to the government on decentralised development in the State and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which is likely to file its report on January 3 — and give suggestions on making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State and other issues related to decentralised development.

The High-Powered Committee (HPC) will submit its recommendations within three weeks.

The government on Sunday issued a GO constituting the HPC, headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. Nine other Cabinet ministers and six senior officials including Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang will be the members of the HPC.

According to officials, the HPC will study the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee and BCG and submit its report, which will be placed before the State Cabinet for approval. Once the HPC report gets Cabinet approval, the government will convene a special Assembly session to discuss the report and take a decision over making Viskhapatnam as the executive capital.

Though it was anticipated that the decision on making Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital and keeping Amaravati as legislative capital would be taken at the Cabinet meeting held on December 27 and a formal announcement would be made during the inaugural of the Visakha Utsav on Saturday, it was deferred and the government decided to constitute the HPC to study the two reports and go ahead with its plans.

Issuing the GO on Sunday, the government said the HPC will examine the recommendations of the expert committee on the ‘concept of decentralised development’ and work out a strategy to move forward keeping in view the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.“The HPC will also take into account the recommendations of Boston Consulting Group, while finalising the strategy and way forward,’’ the GO read.

The HPC will also seek the advice of the Advocate General as the whole issue threatens to end up in a legal tangle. Already, a few petitions have been filed in the High Court against the plan to shift the capital from Amaravati while the aggrieved farmers, who parted with their fertile agriculture lands, are planning to take legal recourse to make the government honour the commitments made in the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act.

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana allayed the fears of the farmers and said their interests will be protected.

It may be recalled that the farmers of Amaravati capital area have been protesting for the past 12 days against the three-capital proposal.

