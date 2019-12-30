By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing on the need to improve LED street lights’ functioning in rural areas, the State government is contemplating to take up a long term initiative involving officials of different departments to oversee repair and maintenance of the installed lights in all gram panchayats, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said.

If necessary, the government will consider constituting a committee at the State level to advise the government exclusively on LED street light maintenance issues, he added. According to a statement from Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission on Sunday, the minister took stock of the LED street light projects with officials from State and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. The minister asked officials to gather feedback from field level.