JP Nadda to visit Kadapa on January 4

He accused the Congress and allied parties of dividing the people on religious lines for 75 years, and that the country was now realising their deceit.

BJP national working president JP Nadda

BJP national working president JP Nadda.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP national working president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on January 4 to participate in ‘Bharatiya Ekta Yatra’, a nation-wide outreach initiative on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019. The saffron party leader will be visiting Kadapa, where a massive rally is scheduled, BJP national minority morcha secretary Sk Baji said.

In a press meet here on Sunday, Baji alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties were misleading the country by making ‘baseless and absurd’ arguments. He accused the Congress and allied parties of dividing the people on religious lines for 75 years, and that the country was now realising their deceit. Baji further noted that the party had made him the convenor to hold awareness programmes on CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The awareness campaign has been underway for 10 days and it is yielding positive results as people are realising that CAA and NRC in fact are for national integrity,” he said.

This would be Nadda’s maiden visit to the State after being picked as the national working president. Though he was scheduled to visit the State last month, it was postponed because of the introduction of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the parliament.

Meanwhile, the saffron party continued holding rallies in support of CAA and NRC. Vijayawada leaders held a rally from Machavaram Anjaneya Swamy temple to Metro Wholesale Mart in Chandra Rajeswara Rao Road.

