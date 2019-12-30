No bid by Jagan to Christianise Tirupati: Swamy

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Hailing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State for bringing about changes to instil confidence in Hindu community, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has dismissed the propaganda of the Chief Minister’s opponents that he is trying to Christianise Tirumala and Tirupati as baseless.In a brief interaction with mediapersons after offering prayers at Tirumala temple on Sunday, Swamy said, “I don’t believe the propaganda of the Chief Minister’s opponents that he is trying to Christianise Tirupati. I have found no evidence of it.”

Pointing out at the earlier propaganda against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy that he was a Christian, Swamy said it is not true. “Subba Reddy is a devout Hindu and his wife is an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara,” he said and felt that the religious issues should not be used as a propaganda weapon.

Appreciating the changes initiated by the State government, Swamy said one of the good things done by it was reinstatement of former chief priest (AV Ramana Deekshithulu) who was ousted by the previous regime, and giving a free hand to the TTD to develop Tirumala. “I look forward to more changes. The Tirumala temple income should be properly audited,” he said.

At the same time, Swamy demanded that a probe be conducted into the irregularities that took place in the temple administration in the past. There has been no proper audit of the income received by the temple and the expenditure made, the MP said.

Swamy wished to see development of temples all over India on the lines of Tirumala and an end to the era of exploitation of temples.