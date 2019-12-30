No New Year party in Guntur sans permission: SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur district police has issued an order barring events on the eve of New Year in hotels, lodges, clubs and function halls without prior permission of the officials concerned. They have also issued an advisory to event organisers across the district to follow the directions given by the police department to avoid any untoward incidents.

The organisers have been asked to refrain from using loudspeakers without prior permission. The police will set up pickets, conduct cordon search operations to check unlawful activities, drunken and rash driving so the people have been requested to cooperate with them. Bursting firecrackers in towns and villages have been declared unlawful. Punitive action will be taken against anyone found doing so.

Special teams will conduct inspection in various commercial establishments on the night of December 31 from 9 pm onwards in Guntur city and other municipal areas.

The Rakshak and Bhadra teams will conduct checks on the main roads, junction points in and around towns and cities. Traffic department Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) VV Ramana said, “Police will conduct checks throughout the city on the eve of new year so vehicle riders are being requested to follow the guidelines of the police.

We will take stern action if anyone is found violating the norms. Don’t drink, while driving, do not use loud horns, avoid rash and zig-zag driving.”Guntur rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao wished the people on the and asked the public to celebrate with their family but not to violate norms and create a disturbance.