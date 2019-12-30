‘No vital information shared with ISI agents, handlers’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that State police successfully busted the espionage racket having links with Pakistan, DGP Gautam Sawang said no critical information was shared with neither ISI agents nor their handlers.

The State Intelligence Department launched Operation Dolphin’s Nose’, in association with the Central and Naval Intelligence Departments, on December 20 and arrested seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator in connection with the racket.

Sawang said all the seven sailors were youngsters and honey-trapped by ISI agents through Facebook. Using fake profiles on the social media platform, the ISI agents entered established relationships with the sailors and honey-trapped them. The sailors hail from Maharashtra, Jodhpur, Alwar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha. “After gaining their trust, the agents were collecting critical information regarding the Navy such as location of ships, submarines and other security details since 2018. But, there has been no damage to the nation.”