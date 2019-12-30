Two morning walkers hit by truck, one succumbs

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: One woman was killed and another sustained injuries when a truck hit them from behind on Vadlamuru-Gorintla Road near Peddapuram mandal on Sunday morning, while they were going for morning walk.According to the Peddapuram station Sub-Inspector V Suresh, the victims Susmitha and Chandini walked in the morning for the past few months.

On the day of the incident, the weather was quite foggy. Suddenly, a truck travelling from Kirlampudi to Samalkota came from behind and hit the duo. While Chandini broke her leg and sustained other injuries, Susmitha died on the spot.

The locals shifted the injured to GSL Hospital in Rajahnagaram for treatment. On receiving information, the police arrived at the accident site and shifted the body to the same hospital for post-mortem.

A case was filed and investigation is underway.

Police attributed the accident to low visibility due to the fog. Several parts of the State are witnessing early morning fog and chilly weather.