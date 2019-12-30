Uttara Dwara darshan only for two days

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD has decided to continue the practice of opening the Uttara Dwaram or Vaikunta Dwaram of Tirumala temple only for two days — Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.

Earlier there were reports that the TTD was mulling keeping the doors of Vaikunta Dwaram open for nearly 10 days so that more number of devotees can have darshan of the Lord.

It is believed that any devotee who walks through the door will be freed from the cycle of rebirth and attains bliss.

Though some seers have welcomed the proposal, it also drew criticism from political parties. The TTD Trust Board, which met on Saturday, decided not to make any changes in the existing practice and said any changes in the Uttara Dwara darshan will be made after consulting Agama experts.