ACB catches VRO red-handed accepting bribe

GUNTUR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a farmer to make corrections to land agreements and upload it on the internet at Vinukonda mandal in Guntur district on Monday.According to ACB Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) A Suresh Babu, a farmer named Vallepu Peda Subba Rao of Rythu Nagaram village in Vinukonda mandal applied for correction of correction in his Pattadar passbook regarding details pertaining to his farmland of 1.27 acre at Nadigadda village and uploading of the details on the internet in October with Nadigadda VRO Veernapu Chitti Babu. 

The surveyor conducted a survey and issued orders to make corrections in the passbook but VRO did not make corrections even after  Subba Rao repeatedly requested him. The VRO demanded Rs 10,000 to complete the process and update the details but the farmer expressed inability to pay the amount. Then  Chitti Babu demanded that he pay Rs 5,000 to make the corrections. Consequently, Subba Rao approached the ACB sleuths and filed a complaint of December 23 and the ACB sleuths conducted a raid and caught the VRO red-handed at his office in Vinukonda.

