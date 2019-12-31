Andhra Pradesh Education Minister releases APCETs 2020 schedule

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the APCETs 2020 schedule at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) office in Tadepalli on Monday.Addressing mediapersons, he said the details of APCETs will be hosted on the APSCHE website soon and certificate verification of candidates will be done online by universities for transparency.

Two helplines will be set up in every district to resolve the problems of candidates. A convenor for each entrance test will be appointed within a week. The dates for certificate verification will be announced after the entrance exam results are declared.The APSCHE has fixed dates for the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP Engineering CET, AP Integrated CET, AP Post Graduate Engineering CET, AP Education CET and AP Law CET.

The dates of APB.Arch.CET and AP Research CET are yet to be announced. APEAMCET will be conducted before TSEAMCET, which are scheduled from May 5 to 7. “The dates of these examinations have been decided carefully and they do not collide with the all India exams,” the Education Minister said.

Vacant posts will be filled this year, says minister

On vacancies of lecturers and professors, the minister said the process will take time as a consolidated report is being prepared taking into account several reports submitted by different departments. The posts will be filled by the coming academic year.

The issue of pending fee reimbursement will also be resolved before the entrance exams, he added.

The schedule for the District Selection Committee is likely to be released in January. AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman Justice V Eswaraiah and APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy were also present.