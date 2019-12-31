Andhra's Narasaraopet municipality to get four wards

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:The Narasaraopet municipal authorities have issued a draft notification for delimitation of wards and are seeking objections, suggestions to it from the public and representatives of all political parties. Narasaraopet Municipality consists of 34 wards with a voting population of 96,200. As per reports, the municipal officials submitted a proposal to the State government to merge Ravipadu, Limgamguntla, Kesanupalli, Issappalem with it.