Avoid disruption to government staff: Andhra Pradesh HC

The HC, during the hearing of a petition by Amaravati farmers, said that even the court employees are not able to attend duties due to the protests by the farmers. 

Published: 31st December 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police check ID cards and documents of people who are going to Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday

Police check ID cards and documents of people who are going to Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the disruptions caused to the government employees to reach the State Secretariat, the AP High Court on Monday sought to know as to what steps the Chief Secretary and DGP are taking when the buses are being stopped in the name of dharnas and protests. The HC, during the hearing of a petition by Amaravati farmers, said that even the court employees are not able to attend duties due to the protests by the farmers. 

Observing that the functioning of the court is getting affected for the past three to four days, Chief Justice JK Maheshwari told the CS and DGP that the court will not hesitate to initiate contempt of court proceedings against them. Chief Justice JK Maheswari asked the Advocate General to take the issue to the notice of the government. “The police are even checking the HC employees, which is improper. We will convey the same to the government through a letter,” he said and wanted to ensure that such disruptions will not happen in future.

