Come New Year and sand will be delivered at doorstep across Andhra Pradesh

APMDC to arrange GPS-equipped vehicles to supply sand; strict checks to curb smuggling 
 

Published: 31st December 2019 08:46 AM

Andhra Pradersh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on door delivery of sand at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Monday

Andhra Pradersh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on door delivery of sand at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Monday

VIJAYAWADA: After overcoming the scarcity of sand, the State government has decided to supply sand at the doorstep of customers. The door delivery of sand will be implemented in Krishna district from January 2, 2020 on an experimental basis. It will be extended to Kadapa and twin Godavari districts from January 7 and the entire State will be covered from January 20. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) will stock about 15 lakh tonnes of sand per month for the next four months. About 60 lakh tonnes of sand will be stocked for the upcoming rainy season. 

For door delivery of sand, the APMDC will collect the total amount, including the transportation cost from customers to avoid fleecing by transporters.Holding a review meeting on implementation of the new sand policy with officials at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed them to stock adequate quantity of sand from February to June to meet the total requirements of construction sector.

Disclosing the details of CM’s review on sand to mediapersons at the Secretariat, Panchayat Raj and Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the government decided to keep 60 lakh tonnes of sand in stock points for the coming monsoon to avoid any scarcity for the construction material. At present, the demand for sand in the State is 80,000 tonnes a day.  

“A total quantity of 43,70,000 tonnes of sand has been supplied so far in the State from the date of launch of new sand policy on September 5,” he said, attributing the sand scarcity after the new policy came into force to the lack of planning on the part of  the previous TDP regime to meet the demand.  “The government will invite the NGT to show the impact of the new sand policy as it does not cause any harm to the environment,” he said.

Out of the total 444 check posts proposed across the State to curb sand smuggling, 55 in three to four districts were found to be surplus. The construction of 381 check posts has been completed. A few more will be set up in the coming days and the new check posts will be opened by January 9 as directed by the Chief Minister. 

