IPS officer Madireddy Pratap posted as Andhra Pradesh RTC VC & MD 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Monday appointed 1991-batch IPS officer Madireddy Pratap as the vice-chairman and managing director of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). Pratap, the VC and MD of the APIIC, was relieved from the post.

Pratap’s posting to the APSRTC will relieve MT Krishna Babu, principal secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings), from the full additional charge. Krishna Babu was holding the FAC of the RTC since the transfer of IPS officer NV Surendra Babu in the last week of September. Meanwhile, 1990-batch IAS officer Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) was given full additional charge of VC&MD of APIIC.