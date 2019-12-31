TDP chief Naidu visits farmers in prison, says false cases lodged against them

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday visited the farmers, who were arrested in connection with the attack on mediapersons, at the district jail in Guntur. The Thullur police had on Sunday arrested seven persons in connection with the attack on journalists at Uddandarayunipalem on December 27 while covering the silent protest led by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana. On Monday, the seven were produced before the Mangalagiri court, which granted them bail.

N Chandrababu Naidu after meeting farmers

lodged in Guntur sub-jail | Express

Speaking to reporters after meeting the seven persons, Naidu accused the YSRC government of creating fear among the farmers, who gave away over 33,000 acres of their fertile agricultural lands for building the capital city, by lodging false cases against them.

“The police, following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, are arresting innocent farmers, who are staging peaceful agitation demanding continuation of the capital in Amaravati,” Naidu said and asked Jagan to resign and seek fresh mandate if he wants to shift administrative capital to Visakhapatnam. The YSRC did not mention in the election manifesto about shifting of capital city, he reminded. The farmers are staging agitations for the peoples capital of Amaravati. Five crore people of the State support the agitation, he said.

“The TDP along with the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and JAC will fight politically and legally for continuation of capital in Amaravati. The government can take action if anyone is found to be involved in insider trading in Amaravati,” Naidu said and alleged that close relatives of Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy purchased huge tracts of land in Visakhapatnam Ridiculing the three-capital proposal, he questioned the credibility of Boston Consultancy Group, which is studying the proposal to shift administrative capital to Vizag.

‘TDP is against NPR, NRC’

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that his party is against National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). “The TDP is a secular party which protects the rights of all castes and religions. The party will support the fight against the NPR and NRC,’’ he said. He was addressing a meeting of Muslim leaders and activists at the party office at Atmakur on Monday.