Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Naidu visits farmers in prison, says false cases lodged against them

Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday visited the farmers, who were arrested in connection with the attack on mediapersons, at the district jail in Guntur. 

Published: 31st December 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday visited the farmers, who were arrested in connection with the attack on mediapersons, at the district jail in Guntur. The Thullur police had on Sunday arrested seven persons in connection with the attack on journalists at Uddandarayunipalem on December 27 while covering the silent protest led by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana. On Monday, the seven were produced before the Mangalagiri court, which granted them bail. 

N Chandrababu Naidu after meeting farmers
lodged in Guntur sub-jail | Express

Speaking to reporters after meeting the seven persons, Naidu accused the YSRC government of creating fear among the farmers, who gave away over 33,000 acres of their fertile agricultural lands for building the capital city, by lodging false cases against them. 

“The police, following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, are arresting innocent farmers, who are staging peaceful agitation demanding continuation of the capital in Amaravati,” Naidu said and asked Jagan to resign and seek fresh mandate if he wants to shift administrative capital to Visakhapatnam. The YSRC did not mention in the election manifesto about shifting of capital city, he reminded. The farmers are staging agitations for the peoples capital of Amaravati. Five crore people of the State support the agitation, he said. 

“The TDP along with the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and JAC will fight politically and legally for continuation of capital in Amaravati. The government can take action if anyone is found to be involved in insider trading in Amaravati,” Naidu said and alleged that close relatives of Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy purchased huge tracts of land in Visakhapatnam Ridiculing the three-capital proposal, he questioned the credibility of Boston Consultancy Group, which is studying the proposal to shift administrative capital to Vizag.

‘TDP is against NPR, NRC’
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that his party is against National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). “The TDP is a secular party which protects the rights of all castes and religions. The party will support the fight against the NPR and NRC,’’ he said. He was addressing a meeting of Muslim leaders and activists at the party office at Atmakur on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu N Chandrababu Naidu visits farmers
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp