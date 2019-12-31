TDP Guntur West MLA meets Andhra CM Jagan

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a shocker to the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), its Guntur West MLA, Maddali Giridhar Rao, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Monday and gave enough hints of his inclination towards the YSRC by criticising his party for adopting ‘double standard’ on the English medium decision. Emerging out of the camp office, Giridhar said he met the Chief Minister to resolve the problems of people who gave him an opportunity to develop the constituency.